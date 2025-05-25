Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo du mois de juin 2025 ?

Encore une fois, le mois de juin 2025 s’annonce riche en sorties de jeux vidéo. Avec plusieurs titre très attendus qui devraient captiver les joueurs de toutes horizons. Ce qui fait la particularité de ce mois, c’est sa diversité. Que vous soyez fan de sport, de gestion ou d’aventure, il y en aura pour tout le monde. De plus, avec l’arrivée d’une nouvelle console, et pas n’importe laquelle, la Nintendo Switch 2, cela ravivera la flammes des plus passionnés d’entre nous. Sans plus attendre, on vous présente un aperçu des principales sorties jeux vidéo du mois de juin 2025 :

PlayStation 5

Rise of Industry 2 – 03/06

Dune Awekening – 10/06

MindsEye – 10/06

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the The Mimic – 13/06

The Alters – 13/06

FBC: Firebreak – 17/06

Mount & Blade 2 : Bannerlord War Sails – 17/06

Tron: Catalyst – 17/06

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – 19/06

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – 26/06

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster – 26/06

Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends – 27/06

PlayStation 4

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – 19/06

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster – 26/06

Xbox Series

Rise of Industry 2 – 03/06

Dune Awekening – 10/06

MindsEye – 10/06

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the The Mimic – 13/06

The Alters – 13/06

FBC: Firebreak – 17/06

Mount & Blade 2 : Bannerlord War Sails – 17/06

Tron: Catalyst – 17/06

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – 19/06

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster – 26/06

Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends – 27/06

Xbox One

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster – 26/06

Nintendo Switch 2

Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster – 06/05

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition – 05/06

Deltarune – 05/06

Fast Fusion – 05/06

Fortnite – 05/06

Hitman World of Assassination – 05/06

Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard – 05/06

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – 05/06

Mario Kart World – 05/06

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour – 05/06

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S – 05/06

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 05/06

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII – 05/06

Sonic x Shadows Generations – 05/06

Split Fiction – 05/06

Street Fighter 6 – 05/06

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster – 05/06

Survival Kids – 05/06

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 05/06

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 05/06

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut – 05/06

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – 19/06

Tamagotchi Plazza – 27/06

Nintendo Switch

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 05/06

Tron: Catalyst – 17/06

Battle Train – 18/06

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – 19/06

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster – 26/06

Tamagotchi Plazza – 27/06

PC

Zefyr: A Thief’s Melody – 02/06

Rise of Industry 2 – 03/06

Pro Cycling Manager 25 – 05/06

Dragon is Dead – 06/06

Dune Awekening – 10/06

MindsEye – 10/06

Stellar Blade – 12/06

The Alters – 13/06

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the The Mimic – 13/06

FBC: Firebreak – 17/06

Mount & Blade 2 : Bannerlord War Sails – 17/06

Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond – 17/06

Tron: Catalyst – 17/06

Battle Train – 18/06

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – 19/06

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster – 26/06

Voilà qui termine notre bref aperçu des prochaines sorties. Que comptez-vous acquérir sur ces sorties jeux vidéo majeures de juin 2025 ? Dites-nous tout dans la section commentaire.