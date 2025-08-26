Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2025 ?

La rentrée 2025 s’annonce explosive pour les passionnés de jeux vidéo, avec un calendrier de sorties aussi dense que varié. Entre le retour de sagas cultes avec Borderlands 4 ou Sillent Hill f, l’arrivée tant attendue d’Hollow Knight: Silksong, et des nouveautés audacieuses telles que Cronos: The New Dawn ou Hell is Us, les joueurs auront de quoi remplir leurs agendas.

Que vous soyez amateur de RPG, d’action frénétique, de plateformes ou de simulations sportives, septembre 2025 promet de cocher toutes les cases, sans oublier la nouvelle génération de console avec la Nintendo Switch 2. Préparez-vous à vivre un mois riche en émotions vidéoludiques, où chaque sortie pourrait bien devenir votre prochain coup de cœur.

PlayStation 5

Hirogami – 03/09

Hollow Knight: Silksong – 04/09

Hell is Us – 04/09

Void Crew – 04/09

Cronos: The New Dawn – 05/09

Deamon X Machina: Titanic Scion – 05/09

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots – 05/09

Shuten Order – 05/09

Terminator 2D: No Fate – 05/09

NBA 2K26 – 09/09

Baby Steps – 08/09

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite – 09/09

Garfield Kart 2 – 10/09

Borderlands 4 – 12/09

Dying Light: The Beast – 19/09

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – 19/09

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 19/09

Slime Rancher 2 – 23/09

Agatha Christie Mort sur le Nil – 25/09

Mamorukun ReCurse ! – 25/09

Silent Hill f – 25/09

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 25/09

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & The White Guardian – 26/09

EA Sports FC 26 – 26/09

NBA Bounce – 26/09

PAC-Man World 2 Re-Pac – 26/09

Alien Rogue: Incursion – 30/09

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – 30/09

PlayStation 4

Terminator 2D: No Fate – 05/09

NBA 2K26 – 09/09

Mamorukun ReCurse ! – 25/09

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 25/09

EA Sports FC 26 – 26/09

NBA Bounce – 26/09

Xbox Series

Hollow Knight: Silksong – 04/09

Hell is Us – 04/09

Void Crew – 04/09

Cronos: The New Dawn – 05/09

Deamon X Machina: Titanic Scion – 05/09

Shuten Order – 05/09

Terminator 2D: No Fate – 05/09

NBA 2K26 – 09/09

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite – 09/09

Garfield Kart 2 – 10/09

Borderlands 4 – 12/09

Dying Light: The Beast – 19/09

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – 19/09

Slime Rancher 2 – 23/09

Agatha Christie Mort sur le Nil – 25/09

Mamorukun ReCurse ! – 25/09

Silent Hill f – 25/09

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 25/09

EA Sports FC 26 – 26/09

NBA Bounce – 26/09

PAC-Man World 2 Re-Pac – 26/09

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – 30/09

Xbox One

Terminator 2D: No Fate – 05/09

NBA 2K26 – 09/09

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 25/09

EA Sports FC 26 – 26/09

NBA Bounce – 26/09

Nintendo Switch 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong – 04/09

Star Wars Outlaws – 04/09

Cronos: The New Dawn – 05/09

Deamon X Machina: Titanic Scion – 05/09

NBA 2K26 – 09/09

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – 19/09

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 25/09

EA Sports FC 26 – 26/09

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 19/09

PAC-Man World 2 Re-Pac – 26/09

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – 30/09

Nintendo Switch

Hollow Knight: Silksong – 04/09

Terminator 2D: No Fate – 05/09

Shuten Order – 05/09

NBA 2K26 – 09/09

Garfield Kart 2 – 10/09

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – 19/09

Agatha Christie Mort sur le Nil – 25/09

Mamorukun ReCurse ! – 25/09

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 25/09

NBA Bounce – 26/09

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & The White Guardian – 26/09

PAC-Man World 2 Re-Pac – 26/09

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – 30/09

PC

Hirogami – 03/09

Hollow Knight: Silksong – 04/09

Hell is Us – 04/09

Cronos: The New Dawn – 05/09

Deamon X Machina: Titanic Scion – 05/09

Shuten Order – 05/09

Terminator 2D: No Fate – 05/09

NBA 2K26 – 09/09

Firefighting Simulator: Ignite – 09/09

2XKO – 09/09

Garfield Kart 2 – 10/09

Borderlands 4 – 12/09

Dying Light: The Beast – 19/09

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – 19/09

Deep Rock Galactic – 17/09

Endless Legend 2 – 22/09

Slime Rancher 2 – 23/09

Aethermacer – 23/09

Saven – 24/09

Lost Rift – 25/09

Agatha Christie Mort sur le Nil – 25/09

Mamorokun ResCurse! – 25/09

Out of Time – 25/09

Silent Hill f – 25/09

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – 25/09

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & The White Guardian – 26/09

Clover Pit – 26/09

EA Sports FC 26 – 26/09

NBA Bounce – 26/09

PAC-Man World 2 Re-Pac – 26/09

Alien Rogue: Incursion – 30/09

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – 30/09

Voilà qui termine notre bref aperçu des prochaines sorties. Que comptez-vous acquérir sur ces sorties jeux vidéo majeures de septembre 2025 ? Dites-nous tout dans la section des commentaires.