tt

Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo de septembre 2025 ?

Sorties Jeux Vidéo Septembre 2026

Medoc

Nourri et bercé par Nintendo depuis l'enfance en débutant avec la Nintendo 64. J'ai depuis ouvert mes horizons vidéoludiques. Véritable passionné du jeu.

guest

0 Commentaires
Commentaires en ligne
Afficher tous les commentaires

Derniers Tests JV

Test Gears of War: Reloaded – Le triste témoin d’une époque révolue

Test Story of Seasons Grand Bazaar – Un p’tit coin de Paradis à Zéphyria

Test Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson – Un riff d’enfer, une partition inachevée