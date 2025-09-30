Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2025 ?

L’automne s’installe doucement, les journées raccourcissent, le soleil se fait plus rare. C’est donc le moment idéal pour se plonger dans de nouvelles aventures vidéoludiques. Octobre 2025 s’annonce comme un mois particulièrement riche avec des titres très attendus, des suites ambitieuses et quelques surprises capables de marquer la saison. Que vous soyez amateur de mondes ouverts, de sensations fortes, de compétitions en ligne ou d’expériences narratives immersives, ce mois promet de satisfaire toutes les envies. Préparez vos manettes, configurez votre clavier et ajustez vos casques et découvrons sans plus tarder les sorties jeux vidéo d’octobre 2025.

PlayStation 5

Ghost of Yotei – 02/10

Life is Strange Collection – 02/10

Neon Inferno – 02/10

Digimon Story Time Stranger – 03/10

King of Meat – 07/10

Sonic Wings Reunion – 07/10

Yooka-Replaylee – 09/10

Absolum – 09/10

By Sweet Carole – 09/10

Painkiller – 09/10

Barbie Horse Trails – 10/10

Dreams of Another – 10/10

Little Nightmare III – 10/10

Little Nightmare Enhanced Edition – 10/10

PixelJunk Eden 2 – 10/10

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club – 10/10

Ball x Pit – 13/10

Keeper – 17/10

Jurassic World Evolution 3 – 21/10

Ninja Gaiden 4 – 21/10

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – 21/10

Double Dragon Revive – 23/10

Full Metal Schoolgirl – 23/10

One Upon a Katarami – 24/10

Simon the Sorcerer Origins – 28/10

The Outer Wolrds 2 – 29/10

Arc Raiders – 30/10

Astérix & Obélix : Mission Babylone – 30/10

Dragon Quest I & II HD Remake – 30/10

Mina the Hollower – 31/10

Tales of Xillia Remastered – 31/10

Turok Trilogy Bundle – 31/10

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – 02/10

PC

Voilà qui termine notre bref aperçu des prochaines sorties. Que comptez-vous acquérir sur ces sorties jeux vidéo majeures d’octobre 2025 ? Dites-nous tout dans la section des commentaires.