Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo de juillet 2025 ?

Le mois de juillet s’annonce aussi chaud que passionnant pour les amateurs de jeux vidéo. Si vous préférez l’ombre au soleil, vous trouverez une variété de titres attendus. Que vous soyez fan de skateboard, d’aventure ou de jeux de rôles captivants, il y a en pour tous les goûts. Avec ces sorties jeux vidéo de juillet 2025, l’été de cette année promet d’être riche en découvertes et en divertissements.
PlayStation 5
- Mecha Break – 01/07
- Patapon 1+2 Replay – 11/07
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 – 11/07
- Edens Zero – 15/07
- HUNTERxHUNTER NENxIMPACT – 17/07
- Shadow Labyrinth – 18/07
- Azur Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced – 24/07
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – 24/04
- Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game – 29/07
- Ninja Gaiden Ragebound – 31/07
PlayStation 4 et Xbox One
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 – 11/07
- Ninja Gaiden Ragebound – 31/07
Xbox Series
- Mecha Break – 01/07
- Edens Zero – 15/07
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 – 11/07
- Shadow Labyrinth – 18/07
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – 24/04
- Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game – 29/07
- Grounded 2 – 29/07
- Ninja Gaiden Ragebound – 31/07
Nintendo Switch 2
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 – 11/07
- Donkey Kong Bananza – 17/07
- Shadow Labyrinth – 18/07
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – 24/07
- Wild Hearts S – 25/07
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files – 25/07
Nintendo Switch
- Everdeep Aurorra – 10/07
- Patapon 1+2 Replay – 11/07
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 – 11/07
- Edens Zero – 15/07
- HUNTERxHUNTER NENxIMPACT – 17/07
- Azur Striker Gunvolt Trilogy Enhanced – 24/07
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files – 25/07
- Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game – 29/07
- Ninja Gaiden Ragebound – 31/07
PC
- Mecha Break – 01/07
- Everdeep Aurorra – 10/07
- Mycopunk – 10/07
- Patapon 1+2 Replay – 11/07
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 – 11/07
- HUNTERxHUNTER NENxIMPACT – 17/07
- Neon Abyss 2 – 17/07
- Shadow Labyrinth – 18/07
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers – 24/04
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files – 25/07
- Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game – 29/07
- Grounded 2 – 29/07
- Ninja Gaiden Ragebound – 31/07
Voilà qui termine notre bref aperçu des prochaines sorties. Que comptez-vous acquérir sur ces sorties jeux vidéo majeures de juillet 2025 ? Dites-nous tout dans la section des commentaires.
Donkey Kong Bananza aura la lourde tâche de nous faire acheter des Switch 2
n1co_m