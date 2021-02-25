Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo du mois de mars 2021

Nous y voilà, le doux mois de mars sonne la fin de l’hiver. Si, à l’image de l’an dernier, mars est en général un mois intense en terme de sortie jeux vidéo, celui-ci semble bien plus calme. Doit-on s’attendre à s’ennuyer ? De nombreuses sorties jeux vidéo restent au rendez-vous, on vous laisse découvrir ce qui nous attend, vous y trouverez sans doute votre bonheur.
PlayStation 5
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 2 mars
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – 11 mars
- Crash Bandicoot 4 : It’s About Time – 12 mars
- Marvel’s Avengers – 18 mars
- Balan Wonderworld – 26 mars
- Spacebase Startopia – 26 mars
PlayStation 4
- Neptunia Virtual Stars – 5 mars
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – 11 mars
- It Takes Two – 26 mars
- Balan Wonderworld – 26 mars
- Kaze and the Wild Masks – 26 mars
- Spacebase Startopia – 26 mars
Xbox Series X|S
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – 11 mars
- Crash Bandicoot 4 : It’s About Time – 12 mars
- Marvel’s Avengers – 18 mars
- Samurai Shodown – 16 mars
- Balan Wonderworld – 26 mars
- Spacebase Startopia – 26 mars
Xbox One
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – 11 mars
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – 25 mars
- It Takes Two – 26 mars
- Balan Wonderworld – 26 mars
- Kaze and the Wild Masks – 26 mars
- Spacebase Startopia – 26 mars
Nintendo Switch
- Harvest Moon: One World – 5 mars
- Apex Legends – 9 mars
- Les Royaumes d’Amalur : Re-Reckoning – 16 mars
- Plants Vs Zombies : Battle For Neighborville – Complete Edition – 19 mars
- Story of Seasons : Pioneers of Olive Town – 23 mars
- Tales from the Borderlands – 24 mars
- Monster Hunter Rise – 26 mars
- Balan Wonderworld – 26 mars
- Kaze and the Wild Masks – 26 mars
PC
- Loop Hero – 4 mars
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – 11 mars
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – 23 mars
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – 25 mars
- It Takes Two – 26 mars
- Balan Wonderworld – 26 mars
- Kaze and the Wild Masks – 26 mars
- Spacebase Startopia – 26 mars
- Neptunia Virtual Stars – 29 mars
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory – 30 mars
- Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX – 30 mars
- Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue – 30 mars
- Kingdom Hearts III – 30 mars
Que comptez-vous acquérir parmi ces sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2021 ? Quels sont les jeux qui s’empareront de votre temps en attendant l’arrivée des beaux jours ? Dites-nous tout en commentaire !