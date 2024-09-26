Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo consoles et PC d’octobre 2024 ?

La fin d’année approche à grand pas, ce qui veut dire que le mois d’octobre continue de grossir le catalogue de jeux vidéo à mettre sous le sapin. Plusieurs sorties majeures vont mettre à mal votre porte-monnaie. Voyons ensemble les sorties jeux vidéo du mois d’octobre 2024, nombreuses et aux styles variés :
Les sorties PlayStation 5
- Throne and Liberty – 01/10
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – 01/10
- Until Dawn – 04/10
- Sword Art Online : Fractured Daydream – 04/10
- Silent Hill 2 – 08/10
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – 08/10
- Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire – 10/10
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – 11/10
- Metaphot: ReFantazio – 11/10
- Neva – 15/10
- New World: Aeternum – 15/10
- Unknow 9: Awekening – 18/10
- Sonic X Shadow Generations- 22/10
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 24/10
- Flint: Treasure of Oblivion – 24/10
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 25/10
- Ys X: Nordics – 25/10
- Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered – 28/10
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure – 29/10
- Unknow 9: Awekening – 29/10
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard – 31/10
- Horizon: Zero Dawn remastered – 31/10
- Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission – 31/10
Les sorties PlayStation 4
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – 08/10
- Metaphot: ReFantazio – 11/10
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 24/10
- Flint: Treasure of Oblivion – 24/10
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 25/10
- Ys X: Nordics – 25/10
- Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered – 28/10
- Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission – 31/10
Les sorties Xbox Series
- Throne and Liberty – 01/10
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – 01/10
- Sword Art Online : Fractured Daydream – 04/10
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – 08/10
- Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire – 10/10
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – 11/10
- Metaphot: ReFantazio – 11/10
- Neva – 15/10
- New World: Aeternum – 15/10
- Unknow 9: Awekening – 18/10
- Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered – 28/10
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure – 29/10
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard – 31/10
- Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission – 31/10
Les sorties Xbox One
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – 08/10
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 25/10
- Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered – 28/10
- Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission – 31/10
Les sorties Nintendo Switch
- Sword Art Online : Fractured Daydream – 04/10
- Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire – 10/10
- Europa – 11/10
- Neva – 15/10
- Super Mario Party: Jamboree – 17/10
- Tintin Reporter: Les cigares du Pharaon – 17/10
- Yakuza Kiwami – 24/10
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 24/10
- Ys X: Nordics – 25/10
- DAVE the Diver – 26/10
- Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered – 28/10
- Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission – 31/10
Les sorties PC
- Until Dawn – 04/10
- Sword Art Online : Fractured Daydream – 04/10
- Silent Hill 2 – 08/10
- Anima Flux – 07/10
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – 08/10
- Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire – 10/10
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – 11/10
- Metaphot: ReFantazio – 11/10
- Europa – 11/10
- Neva – 15/10
- New World: Aeternum – 15/10
- Unknow 9: Awekening – 18/10
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 24/10
- Flint: Treasure of Oblivion – 24/10
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 25/10
- Ys X: Nordics – 25/10
- Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered – 28/10
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure – 29/10
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard – 31/10
- Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission – 31/10
Voilà qui termine notre bref aperçu des prochaines sorties. Que comptez-vous acquérir sur ces jeux vidéo de octobre 2024 ? Dites-nous tout en commentaire.
