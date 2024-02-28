Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2024 ?

Le début de l’année a commencé timidement, voilà que mars gonfle ses muscles. Une pléthore de jeux arrivent afin de conclure le premier trimestres 2024. D’anciens jeux, comme des nouveaux enrichiront le catalogue. Jetons un oeil sur les sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2024 :
PlayStation 5
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 05/03
- Manic Mechanics – 07/03
- Unicorn Overlord – 08-03
- WWE 2K24 – 08/03
- Contra: Operation Galuga – 12/03
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection – 14/03
- Outcast: A New Beginning – 15/03
- Hi-Fi Rush – 18/03
- MLB The Show 24 – 19/03
- Alone in the Dark – 20/03
- Rise of the Ronin – 22/03
- Dragon’s Dogma II – 22/03
- The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered – 22/03
- South Park: Snow Day! – 26/03
- Planet Zoo – 26/03
PlayStation 4
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 05/03
- Manic Mechanics – 07/03
- Unicorn Overlord – 08-03
- WWE 2K24 – 08/03
- Contra: Operation Galuga – 12/03
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection – 14/03
- MLB The Show 24 – 19/03
- The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered – 22/03
Xbox Series
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 05/03
- Manic Mechanics – 07/03
- Unicorn Overlord – 08-03
- WWE 2K24 – 08/03
- Contra: Operation Galuga – 12/03
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection – 14/03
- Outcast: A New Beginning – 15/03
- MLB The Show 24 – 19/03
- Alone in the Dark – 20/03
- Dragon’s Dogma II – 22/03
- South Park: Snow Day! – 26/03
Xbox One
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 05/03
- Manic Mechanics – 07/03
- WWE 2K24 – 08/03
- Contra: Operation Galuga – 12/03
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection – 14/03
- MLB The Show 24 – 19/03
Nintendo Switch
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 05/03
- Unicorn Overlord – 08-03
- Contra: Operation Galuga – 12/03
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection – 14/03
- MLB The Show 24 – 19/03
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – 22/03
- The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered – 22/03
- South Park: Snow Day! – 26/03
PC
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game – 05/03
- Manic Mechanics – 07/03
- WWE 2K24 – 08/03
- Contra: Operation Galuga – 12/03
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection – 14/03
- Outcast: A New Beginning – 15/03
- MLB The Show 24 – 19/03
- Alone in the Dark – 20/03
- Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition – 21/03
- Dragon’s Dogma II – 22/03
- The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered – 22/03
- South Park: Snow Day! – 26/03
Voilà qui termine notre bref aperçu des prochaines sorties. Ces dernières devraient un peu apaiser la reprise des cours ou du travail. Alors, que comptez-vous acquérir sur ces sorties jeux vidéo de mars 2024 ? Dites-nous tout en commentaire.