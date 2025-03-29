Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo du mois d’avril 2025 ?

Le moi d’avril promet d’être riche en sorties jeux vidéos, avec une variété de titres qui devraient captiver de nombreux joueurs. Même si on sent que certaines plateformes vont se faire très discrètes ce mois-ci, il y a de belles entrées. Les amateurs de course, de bagarre, ou d’aventure devront trouver leur bonheur. Sans plus tarder, voici les sortie jeux vidéo du moi d’avril 2025 :

PlayStation 5

Koira – 01/04

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos – 02/04

Blue Prince – 10/04

Rusty Rabbit – 17/04

Indiana Jones et le Cercle Ancien – 17/04

Lunar Remastered Collection – 18/04

One Upon a Puppet – 23/04

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – 24/04

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – 24/04

Days Gone Remastered – 25/04

Forza Horizon 5 – 29/04

PlayStation 4

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos – 02/04

Lunar Remastered Collection – 18/04

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – 24/04

Xbox Series

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos – 02/04

South of Midnight – 08/04

Blue Prince – 10/04

Lunar Remastered Collection – 18/04

One Upon a Puppet – 23/04

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – 24/04

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – 24/04

Xbox One

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos – 02/04

Lunar Remastered Collection – 18/04

Nintendo Switch

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos – 02/04

Star Overdrive – 10/04

Rusty Rabbit – 17/04

Lunar Remastered Collection – 18/04

One Upon a Puppet – 23/04

PC

Koira – 01/04

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos – 02/04

Steel Hunters – 02/04

The Last of Us Part II Remastered – 03/04

South of Midnight – 08/04

Blue Prince – 10/04

Rusty Rabbit – 17/04

Lunar Remastered Collection – 18/04

One Upon a Puppet – 23/04

FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves – 24/04

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – 24/04

Voilà qui termine notre bref aperçu. Que comptez-vous acquérir sur ces sorties jeux vidéo d’avril 2025 ? Dites-nous tout dans la section des commentaires.