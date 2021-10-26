Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo du mois de novembre 2021 ?

Nous y arrivons enfin ! 2021 n’en a déjà plus pour longtemps, et notre liste pour Noël commence doucement à se dessiner. Il faut dire que les mois de novembre et de décembre livrent un beau florilège de jeux vidéo. Comme d’habitude, il y du lourd, du très lourd même. Sur quoi allez-vous jeter votre dévolu ? Quels seront les jeux qui seront sous votre sapin ? Dites-nous tout ! Voyons ensemble les sorties jeux vidéo du mois d’octobre 2021, nombreuses et au style varié :

PlayStation 5

Just Dance 2022 – 4 novembre

Call of Duty: Vandguard – 5 novembre

Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 9 novembre

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – 11 novembre

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 16 novembre

Battlefield 2042 – 19 novembre

Farming Simulator 22 – 22 novembre

Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker – 23 novembre

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – 30 novembre

MXGP 2021 – 30 novembre

PlayStation 4

Just Dance 2022 – 4 novembre

Call of Duty: Vandguard – 5 novembre

Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 9 novembre

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – 11 novembre

Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage – 16 novembre

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 16 novembre

Grow: Song of the Evertree – 16 novembre

Battlefield 2042 – 19 novembre

Farming Simulator 22 – 22 novembre

Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker – 23 novembre

Astérix & Obélix : Baffez-les Tous ! – 25 novembre

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – 30 novembre

MXGP 2021 – 30 novembre

Xbox Series X|S

Just Dance 2022 – 4 novembre

Call of Duty: Vandguard – 5 novembre

Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre

Forza Horizon 5 – 9 novembre

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 9 novembre

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition – 9 novembre

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – 11 novembre

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 16 novembre

Battlefield 2042 – 19 novembre

Farming Simulator 22 – 22 novembre

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – 30 novembre

MXGP 2021 – 30 novembre

Xbox One

Just Dance 2022 – 4 novembre

Call of Duty: Vandguard – 5 novembre

Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre

Forza Horizon 5 – 9 novembre

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 9 novembre

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition – 9 novembre

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – 11 novembre

Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage – 16 novembre

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 16 novembre

Grow: Song of the Evertree – 16 novembre

Battlefield 2042 – 19 novembre

Farming Simulator 22 – 22 novembre

Astérix & Obélix : Baffez-les Tous ! – 25 novembre

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – 30 novembre

MXGP 2021 – 30 novembre

Nintendo switch

World War Z – 2 novembre

Just Dance 2022 – 4 novembre

Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre

Shin Megami Tensei V – 12 novembre

Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage – 16 novembre

Grow: Song of the Evertree – 16 novembre

Pokémon Diamant Étincelant – 19 novembre

Pokémon Perle Scintillante – 19 novembre

Astérix & Obélix : Baffez-les Tous ! – 25 novembre

PC

Flea Madness – 1er novembre

Call of Duty: Vandguard – 5 novembre

Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre

Forza Horizon 5 – 9 novembre

Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 9 novembre

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – 11 novembre

Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage – 16 novembre

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 16 novembre

Grow: Song of the Evertree – 16 novembre

Battlefield 2042 – 19 novembre

Icarus – 20 novembre

Farming Simulator 22 – 22 novembre

Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker – 23 novembre

Astérix & Obélix : Baffez-les Tous ! – 25 novembre

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – 30 novembre

MXGP 2021 – 30 novembre

Alors, que comptez-vous acquérir sur ces sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2021 ?