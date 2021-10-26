Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo du mois de novembre 2021 ?

Nous y arrivons enfin ! 2021 n’en a déjà plus pour longtemps, et notre liste pour Noël commence doucement à se dessiner. Il faut dire que les mois de novembre et de décembre livrent un beau florilège de jeux vidéo. Comme d’habitude, il y du lourd, du très lourd même. Sur quoi allez-vous jeter votre dévolu ? Quels seront les jeux qui seront sous votre sapin ? Dites-nous tout ! Voyons ensemble les sorties jeux vidéo du mois d’octobre 2021, nombreuses et au style varié :
PlayStation 5
- Just Dance 2022 – 4 novembre
- Call of Duty: Vandguard – 5 novembre
- Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 9 novembre
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – 11 novembre
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 16 novembre
- Battlefield 2042 – 19 novembre
- Farming Simulator 22 – 22 novembre
- Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker – 23 novembre
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – 30 novembre
- MXGP 2021 – 30 novembre
PlayStation 4
- Just Dance 2022 – 4 novembre
- Call of Duty: Vandguard – 5 novembre
- Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 9 novembre
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – 11 novembre
- Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage – 16 novembre
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 16 novembre
- Grow: Song of the Evertree – 16 novembre
- Battlefield 2042 – 19 novembre
- Farming Simulator 22 – 22 novembre
- Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker – 23 novembre
- Astérix & Obélix : Baffez-les Tous ! – 25 novembre
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – 30 novembre
- MXGP 2021 – 30 novembre
Xbox Series X|S
- Just Dance 2022 – 4 novembre
- Call of Duty: Vandguard – 5 novembre
- Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre
- Forza Horizon 5 – 9 novembre
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 9 novembre
- Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition – 9 novembre
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – 11 novembre
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 16 novembre
- Battlefield 2042 – 19 novembre
- Farming Simulator 22 – 22 novembre
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – 30 novembre
- MXGP 2021 – 30 novembre
Xbox One
- Just Dance 2022 – 4 novembre
- Call of Duty: Vandguard – 5 novembre
- Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre
- Forza Horizon 5 – 9 novembre
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 9 novembre
- Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition – 9 novembre
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – 11 novembre
- Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage – 16 novembre
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 16 novembre
- Grow: Song of the Evertree – 16 novembre
- Battlefield 2042 – 19 novembre
- Farming Simulator 22 – 22 novembre
- Astérix & Obélix : Baffez-les Tous ! – 25 novembre
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – 30 novembre
- MXGP 2021 – 30 novembre
Nintendo switch
- World War Z – 2 novembre
- Just Dance 2022 – 4 novembre
- Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre
- Shin Megami Tensei V – 12 novembre
- Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage – 16 novembre
- Grow: Song of the Evertree – 16 novembre
- Pokémon Diamant Étincelant – 19 novembre
- Pokémon Perle Scintillante – 19 novembre
- Astérix & Obélix : Baffez-les Tous ! – 25 novembre
PC
- Flea Madness – 1er novembre
- Call of Duty: Vandguard – 5 novembre
- Les Schtroumpfs : Mission Malfeuille – 5 novembre
- Forza Horizon 5 – 9 novembre
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 – 9 novembre
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – 11 novembre
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition – 11 novembre
- Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage – 16 novembre
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 16 novembre
- Grow: Song of the Evertree – 16 novembre
- Battlefield 2042 – 19 novembre
- Icarus – 20 novembre
- Farming Simulator 22 – 22 novembre
- Final Fantasy XIV : Endwalker – 23 novembre
- Astérix & Obélix : Baffez-les Tous ! – 25 novembre
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition – 30 novembre
- MXGP 2021 – 30 novembre
Alors, que comptez-vous acquérir sur ces sorties jeux vidéo de novembre 2021 ?