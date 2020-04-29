Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo du mois de mai 2020 ?

Que le temps passe vite en confinement. Ou pas. Après un premier trimestre assez généreux en jeux, le mois de mai semble très calme. Un temps de répit afin de terminer tous vos jeux en cours ? Peut-être pas ! Le cinquième mois de l’année 2020 nous offre tout de même quelques belles sorties. Entre portage console et remaster, il y a quelques nouveautés à se mettre sous la dent. Place donc aux sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2020 sur consoles et PC !
PlayStation 4
- Void Bastard – 7 mai
- Those Who Remain – 15 mai
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered – 22 mai
- Maneater – 22 mai
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered – 22 mai
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris – 22 mai
- Minecraft: Dungeons – 26 mai
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens – 28 mai
- Atomicrops – 28 mai
Xbox One
- Those Who Remain – 15 mai
- The Persistence – 21 mai
- Maneater – 22 mai
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered – 22 mai
- Sword Art Online : Alicization Lycoris – 22 mai
- Minecraft: Dungeons – 26 mai
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens – 28 mai
- Atomicrops – 28 mai
Nintendo Switch
- Void Bastard – 7 mai
- The Persistence – 21 mai
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered – 22 mai
- Maneater – 22 mai
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris – 22 mai
- Minecraft: Dungeons – 26 mai
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens – 28 mai
- Atomicrops – 28 mai
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – 29 mai
- XCOM 2 Collection – 29 mai
- Bioshock: The Collection – 29 mai
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – 29 mai
PC
- Those Who Remain – 15 mai
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor – 18 mai
- The Persistence – 21 mai
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered – 22 mai
- Maneater – 22 mai
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered – 22 mai
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris – 22 mai
- Minecraft: Dungeons – 26 mai
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens – 28 mai
- Atomicrops – 28 mai
Voilà qui termine notre bref tour des sorties jeux vidéo de mai 2020. Un mois assez pauvre vous en conviendrez. Y a-t-il des jeux dans la liste qui vous font de l’oeil ? Faites-nous le savoir dans les commentaires.