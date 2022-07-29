Quelles sont les sorties jeux vidéo du mois d’Août 2022 ?

Les vacances d’été battent leur plein et Juillet vous a partiellement régalé en jeux vidéo. Le temps file vite (au soleil) mais qu’importe, le mois d’Août amorce déjà la rentrée avec plusieurs titres qui ne passeront pas inaperçus. Regardons ensemble les sorties jeux vidéo pour ce mois d’Août 2022. À quoi allez-vous jouer ce mois-ci ?
PlayStation 5
- Two Point Campus – 9/08
- Cult of the Lamb – 11/08
- RollerDrome – 16/08
- Saints Row- 22/08
- Soul Hackers 2 – 26/08
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – 30/08
PlayStation 4
- Two Point Campus – 9/08
- Cult of the Lamb – 11/08
- RollerDrome – 16/08
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright – 18/08
- Saints Row- 22/08
- Soul Hackers 2 – 26/08
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero – 27/08
Xbox Series X|S
- Two Point Campus – 9/08
- Cult of the Lamb – 11/08
- Saints Row- 22/08
- Soul Hackers 2 – 26/08
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – 30/08
Xbox One
- Two Point Campus – 9/08
- Cult of the Lamb – 11/08
- Saints Row- 22/08
- Soul Hackers 2 – 26/08
Nintendo Switch
- Two Point Campus – 9/08
- RollerDrome – 16/08
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright – 18/08
- Figment 2: Creed Valley – 19/08
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist – 25/08
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero – 27/08
PC
- Thymasia – 9/08
- Two Point Campus – 9/08
- Cult of the Lamb – 11/08
- RollerDrome – 16/08
- Saints Row- 22/08
- Soul Hackers 2 – 22/08
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist – 25/08
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero – 27/08
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed – 30/08
Voilà qui termine notre bref aperçu des prochaines sorties. Que comptez-vous acquérir sur ces sorties jeux vidéo d’Août 2022 ? Dites-nous tout en commentaire.
