BAFTA Games Awards 2021 – et les nommés sont…

Le 25 mars prochain aura lieu la nouvelle édition des BAFTA Games Awards, la cérémonie annuelle d’outre-manche qui dévoilera les grands gagnants de l’année écoulée. Cette édition sera présentée par Elle Osili-Wood, habituée des plateaux télés, elle est l’une des présentatrices phares de la BBC. L’événement durera 90 minutes, et sera diffusée en live-stream.

Cette année, les BAFTA Games Awards récompenseront les jeux marquants de 2020 dans pas moins de 18 catégories. Parmi les favoris, citons The Last of Us Part 2 (nommé dans 13 catégories – un record), Ghost of Tsushima (10 nominations) ou Hades (8 nominations). En lieu et place de nous livrer au jeu des prédictions, nous vous invitons à consulter la listes des nommés ci-après :

Meilleure animation :

DOOM Eternal – id Software

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Moon Studios

Spiritfarer -Thunder Lotus

Meilleure réalisation artistique :

Cyberpunk 2077 – CD PROJEKT RED

Dreams – Media Molecule

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life : Alyx – Valve

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Meilleur sound-design :

Astro’s Playroom – SIE Japan Studio

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life : Alyx – Valve

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games

Meilleur jeu :

Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD

Ghost of Tsushima Brian Fleming, Chris Zimmerman – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life : Alyx – Valve

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games

Meilleur jeu britannique :

Dreams – Media Molecule

F1 2020 – Codemasters

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic

The Last Campfire – Hello Games

Röki – Polygon Treehouse

Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield

Meilleure création originale:

Airborne Kingdom – The Wandering Band

Call of the Sea – Out of the Blue

Carrion – Phobia Game Studio

Factorio – Wube Software

The Falconeer – Tomas Sala

Röki – Polygon Treehouse

Meilleur suivi de jeu :

Destiny 2 : Au-delà de la Lumière – Bungie

Dreams – Media Molecule

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic

Fortnite – Epic Games

No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

Sea of Thieves – Rare Ltd

Meilleur jeu familial :

Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD

Astro’s Playroom – SIE Japan Studio

Dreams – Media Molecule

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic

Minecraft Dungeons – Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Limited

Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield

La création qui va au-delà du divertissement :

Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD

Before I Forget – 3-Fold Games

Dreams – Media Molecule

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus

Tell Me Why – DONTNOD Entertainment

Meilleur game-design :

Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD

Astro’s Playroom – SIE Japan Studio

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades – Supergiant Games

Half-Life : Alyx – Valve

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Meilleur jeu multijoueur :

Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD

Deep Rock Galactic – Ghost Ship Games

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout –Mediatonic

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield

Valorant – Riot Games

Meilleure bande-son :

Ghost of Tsushima (Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, Peter Scaturro) – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades (Darren Korb) – Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau) – Naughty Dog

Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales (John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford) – Insomniac Games

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker) – Moon Studios

Sackboy : A Big Adventure (Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites, Joanna Skorupa) – Sumo Digital Sheffield

Meilleure narration :

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ubisoft Montreal

Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt Red

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades – Supergiant Games

Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition – Cardboard Computer

Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games

Meilleure nouvelle licence :

Carrion – Phobia Game Studio

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades – Supergiant Games

Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition – Cardboard Computer

Spiritfarer -Thunder Lotus

Meilleure performance d’acteur dans un rôle principal :

Ashley Johnson dans le rôle d’Ellie dans The Last of Us Part II

Cherami Leigh dans le rôle de Female V dans Cyberpunk 2077

Cody Christian dans le rôle de Cloud Strife dans Final Fantasy VII Remake

Daisuke Tsuji dans le rôle de Jin Sakai dans Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey dans le rôle d’Abby dans The Last of Us Part II

Nadji Jeter dans le rôle de Miles Morales dans Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales

Meilleure performance d’acteur dans un second rôle:

Carla Tassara dans le rôle de Judy Alvarez dans Cyberpunk 2077

Jeffrey Pierce dans le rôle de Tommy dans The Last of Us Part II

Logan Cunningham dans le rôle de Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon et le narrateur dans Hades

Patrick Gallagher dans le rôle de Khotun Khan dans Ghost of Tsushima

Shannon Woodward dans le rôle de Dina dans The Last of Us Part II

Troy Baker dans le rôle de Joel dans The Last of Us Part II

Meilleure performance technique :

Demon’s Souls Remake – SIE Japan Studio

DOOM Eternal – id Software

Dreams – Media Molecule

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Asobo Studio

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games

Le prix du public :

Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD

Call of Duty : Warzone– Raven Software, Infinity Ward

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions

Hades – Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog

Valorant – Riot Games

Vous pouvez dès à présent vous rendre sur le site des BAFTA Games Awards pour voter pour votre jeu de l’année !

L’édition précédente avait récompensé God Of War, Return of the Obra Dinn, le Nintendo Labo et Into the Breach, soit un panel plutôt éclectique. Et vous, quels sont vos pronostics? Faites le nous savoir dans les commentaires.



