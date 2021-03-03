BAFTA Games Awards 2021 – et les nommés sont…

Le 25 mars prochain aura lieu la nouvelle édition des BAFTA Games Awards, la cérémonie annuelle d’outre-manche qui dévoilera les grands gagnants de l’année écoulée. Cette édition sera présentée par Elle Osili-Wood, habituée des plateaux télés, elle est l’une des présentatrices phares de la BBC. L’événement durera 90 minutes, et sera diffusée en live-stream.
Cette année, les BAFTA Games Awards récompenseront les jeux marquants de 2020 dans pas moins de 18 catégories. Parmi les favoris, citons The Last of Us Part 2 (nommé dans 13 catégories – un record), Ghost of Tsushima (10 nominations) ou Hades (8 nominations). En lieu et place de nous livrer au jeu des prédictions, nous vous invitons à consulter la listes des nommés ci-après :
Meilleure animation :
- DOOM Eternal – id Software
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
- Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Moon Studios
- Spiritfarer -Thunder Lotus
Meilleure réalisation artistique :
- Cyberpunk 2077 – CD PROJEKT RED
- Dreams – Media Molecule
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life : Alyx – Valve
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
Meilleur sound-design :
- Astro’s Playroom – SIE Japan Studio
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life : Alyx – Valve
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
- Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games
Meilleur jeu :
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD
- Ghost of Tsushima Brian Fleming, Chris Zimmerman – Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life : Alyx – Valve
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
- Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games
Meilleur jeu britannique :
- Dreams – Media Molecule
- F1 2020 – Codemasters
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic
- The Last Campfire – Hello Games
- Röki – Polygon Treehouse
- Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield
Meilleure création originale:
- Airborne Kingdom – The Wandering Band
- Call of the Sea – Out of the Blue
- Carrion – Phobia Game Studio
- Factorio – Wube Software
- The Falconeer – Tomas Sala
- Röki – Polygon Treehouse
Meilleur suivi de jeu :
- Destiny 2 : Au-delà de la Lumière – Bungie
- Dreams – Media Molecule
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic
- Fortnite – Epic Games
- No Man’s Sky – Hello Games
- Sea of Thieves – Rare Ltd
Meilleur jeu familial :
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD
- Astro’s Playroom – SIE Japan Studio
- Dreams – Media Molecule
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic
- Minecraft Dungeons – Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Limited
- Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield
La création qui va au-delà du divertissement :
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD
- Before I Forget – 3-Fold Games
- Dreams – Media Molecule
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
- Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus
- Tell Me Why – DONTNOD Entertainment
Meilleur game-design :
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD
- Astro’s Playroom – SIE Japan Studio
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Half-Life : Alyx – Valve
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
Meilleur jeu multijoueur :
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD
- Deep Rock Galactic – Ghost Ship Games
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout –Mediatonic
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Sackboy : A Big Adventure – Sumo Digital Sheffield
- Valorant – Riot Games
Meilleure bande-son :
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ilan Eshkeri, Shigeru Umebayashi, Peter Scaturro) – Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades (Darren Korb) – Supergiant Games
- The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle, Scott Hanau) – Naughty Dog
- Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales (John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford) – Insomniac Games
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Gareth Coker) – Moon Studios
- Sackboy : A Big Adventure (Jay Waters, Joe Thwaites, Joanna Skorupa) – Sumo Digital Sheffield
Meilleure narration :
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ubisoft Montreal
- Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt Red
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition – Cardboard Computer
- Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games
Meilleure nouvelle licence :
- Carrion – Phobia Game Studio
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition – Cardboard Computer
- Spiritfarer -Thunder Lotus
Meilleure performance d’acteur dans un rôle principal :
- Ashley Johnson dans le rôle d’Ellie dans The Last of Us Part II
- Cherami Leigh dans le rôle de Female V dans Cyberpunk 2077
- Cody Christian dans le rôle de Cloud Strife dans Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Daisuke Tsuji dans le rôle de Jin Sakai dans Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey dans le rôle d’Abby dans The Last of Us Part II
- Nadji Jeter dans le rôle de Miles Morales dans Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales
Meilleure performance d’acteur dans un second rôle:
- Carla Tassara dans le rôle de Judy Alvarez dans Cyberpunk 2077
- Jeffrey Pierce dans le rôle de Tommy dans The Last of Us Part II
- Logan Cunningham dans le rôle de Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon et le narrateur dans Hades
- Patrick Gallagher dans le rôle de Khotun Khan dans Ghost of Tsushima
- Shannon Woodward dans le rôle de Dina dans The Last of Us Part II
- Troy Baker dans le rôle de Joel dans The Last of Us Part II
Meilleure performance technique :
- Demon’s Souls Remake – SIE Japan Studio
- DOOM Eternal – id Software
- Dreams – Media Molecule
- Microsoft Flight Simulator – Asobo Studio
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
- Marvel’s Spider-Man : Miles Morales – Insomniac Games
Le prix du public :
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Nintendo EPD
- Call of Duty : Warzone– Raven Software, Infinity Ward
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch Productions
- Hades – Supergiant Games
- The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog
- Valorant – Riot Games
Vous pouvez dès à présent vous rendre sur le site des BAFTA Games Awards pour voter pour votre jeu de l’année !
L’édition précédente avait récompensé God Of War, Return of the Obra Dinn, le Nintendo Labo et Into the Breach, soit un panel plutôt éclectique. Et vous, quels sont vos pronostics? Faites le nous savoir dans les commentaires.